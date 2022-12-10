Yadkin Arts Center unveils 2023 schedule

The Yadkin Arts Council has released its ambitious 2023 Willingham Theater Season and Special Events calendar, filled with a curated collection of performing arts and entertainment featuring an array of live music, musicals and plays, fundraisers, and family programming.

The Willingham Theater is located within the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street in Yadkinville. For tickets and additional information, visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941

The 2023 season schedule includes:

• Jan.14 at 7:30 pm – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Becky Buller Band and Violet Bell in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center; tickets are $30

• Jan.21 at 7:30 pm – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray and Tray Wellington Band, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center; tickets are $25

• Jan. 28 at 7:30 pm – Sounds of the Mountains Series with Rissi Palmer and Laurelyn Dossett & Friends, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center; $30

• Feb. 11 at 5:30 pm – Puttin’ on the Ritz Gala with The Legacy Motown Revue, $75

• March 11 at 7:30 pm – Jon Stickley Trio, $25

• March 25 at 7:30 pm – Camel City Yacht Club – $25

• April 13-15 at 7:30 pm and April 16 at 3 pm – Clue – $24

• April 22 at 12 pm – Yadkin Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention – entry fee $10 for contestants; $12 general admission

• May 5 at 6-9 pm – Cinco De Mayo on the Plaza with West End Mambo, free

• May 13 at 7:30 pm – Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder, $20

• June 3 at 7:30 pm – Mountain Heart, $25

• July 27-29 at 7:30 pm and July 30 at 3 pm – The Addams Family, $24

• August 26 at 7:30 pm, Shadowgrass, $20

• Sept. 16 at 10 am to 3:30 pm – Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival, free

• Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm – The Steel Wheels, $30

• Oct. 19-21 at 7:30 pm and Oct. 22 at 3 pm – the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, $24

• Nov. 4 at 7:30 pm – Della Mae, $30

• Dec. 7-9 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 10 at 3 pm – A Christmas Story The Musical, $23

• Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm – Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett, $25