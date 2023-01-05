Y on the Fly’s next stop is Friday

A recently renewed program is bringing the Monroe Family YMCA to kids all over the county.

Y on the Fly Mobile Sports is run by the Y’s Jay Heinzerling and is a van filled with sports equipment and games that visits county locations, both outdoors and indoors.

Its next stop is Friday.

Y on the Fly will be at the “Día de Reyes” (Three Kings Day) event from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Monroe City Church, located at the Mall of Monroe, 2121 N. Monroe St., Unit 420.

Heinzerling

“Día de Reyes” is a cultural holiday celebrated in the Latino community. The Monroe County Library System’s bookmobile will also be present. The public is welcome.

Heinzerling is bringing items for kids of all ages. The activities are free.

“I normally bring games that work for younger kids. I bring a big parachute; the kids like to play with that. I bring a bean bag toss game; it’s something that little kids can do. For older kids, I bring an indoor soccer ball with a portable net. We’ll play a little soccer inside the building,” Heinzerling said.

