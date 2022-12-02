Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show

Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1.

From the Itty Bitty Tap Dancers to the Advanced Music Theater Dance group, the hour-long show had everyone cheering and clapping throughout.

Produced and directed by Y’s Arts and Humanities Director Emily Mirabile, with assistance from Y-Arts Veteran performers, the songs and dances were upbeat and fun.

“Beethoven Day,” Sung and danced to by the Intermediate Music Theater dancers, opened the show, followed by the Itty Bitty Tap Dancers showing what they learned as “Jimgle Bell Rock” bounced off the gym walls.

Beginner Tap Dancers did “Run Rudolph Run,” with Oscar Mirabile sporting antlers and a red nose. Intermediate Tap Dancers performed to “Sleigh Ride,” followed by a fine singing performance by Fiona Bishop of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” with Dancers Imij Armstead and Sophia Mansfield.

A fine Solo of “Evergreen” by Scout Martin followed the trio’s number. Other Singers then Sung “It Feels Like Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and a Christmas sing-along.

Veteran performers Spencer Pottle, Josephine Shea, Armstead and Mansfield danced and sang “Bless Us All,” followed by the final three numbers – a Christmas Dance by the Advanced Music Theater dancers, “Believe” by the Ballet Dance group, and “Reindeer Surprise,” complete with reindeer costumes.

Next up for Y-Arts is the performance of “Elf Jr., The Musical,” at the Lincoln Theater on Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 pm and two performances on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 am and 4 pm General admission is $5 and advanced tickets (highly suggested) can be purchased at the theater.