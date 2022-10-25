Y Arts presents ‘A Year With Frog and Toad’

The Boothbay Y Arts theater ensemble performed “A Year With Frog and Toad” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta on Oct. 21 and 22 to a full house. The cast of nearly 30 students ranged in age from 5 to 15. Director Emily Mirable told the audience, “The older kids help the Younger kids, and the Younger kids keep the older ones young.”

“A Year with Frog and Toad” is a musical by Robert and Willie Reale based on the children’s story, “Frog and Toad,” written by Arnold Lobel. The story follows friends Frog, played by Jessie Ullo, and Toad, played by Sloan Nelson, on their adventures over the course of a year. The play includes twelve song and dance numbers as Frog and Toad interact with their woodland friends, Turtle (Jeffery Buck), Lizard (Lucie Hollon), Mouse (Gannon Inman), a group of cookie-eating Birds (Collin Cantillo, Sophia Mansfield, Andrew Minzer, Sofia Michaud, Josephine Shea), a squirrel Squad (Iris Adams, Norah Ballad, Lily Billings, Cairine Blackman-Morehouse, Adira Delisle, Vivian Flagg, Agatha Harris, Evelyn Michaud, Oscar Mirable, Alice Morier, Isla Sullivan, Olivia Tindal), and a group of slow-moving, mail-carrying snails (Violet Baldwin, Enilea Burns, Adeline Inman, Corrine Rogers, Kayla Watts, Kaylee Wayda, Nathalie Wilson). Makeup for the main characters was designed and applied by Imij Armstead. Fiona Bishop and Ford Harris Assisted Lincoln Theater’s Damon Leibert as the tech crew.

Up next for the Y Arts performers is their winter voice recital on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m