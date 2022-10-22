XULA will add men’s and women’s soccer for the 2023 season – Crescent City Sports

• Apply for the head-coaching positions: men’s soccer • Women’s soccer

NEW ORLEANS — There have been no intercollegiate varsity soccer programs in New Orleans since 2006. But next fall there will be two teams — both at Xavier University of Louisiana.

XULA announced Friday that it will launch men’s and women’s soccer. Both teams will compete in 2023 in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

“Xavier is elated to welcome men’s and women’s football — soccer, as it is called here in America — for the 2023 fall season,” said XULA President Dr. Reynold Verret. “Xavier supports the complete development of our students; thus, we are constantly expanding offerings, both in and out of the classroom, that allow students to explore their interests and advance their skills. I look forward to cheering on our teams as they win their first game.”

XULA will offer the city’s first intercollegiate varsity men’s program since the University of New Orleans in 1985. It will be the only men’s varsity program at a four-year school in the southern part of the state. XULA will field the first Women’s varsity team in New Orleans since Loyola in 2006 and Tulane in 2005.

“A recent study said that soccer is the fastest growing team sport in the United States,” XULA Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation Nathan Cochran said. “Xavier is delighted to introduce men’s and women’s soccer as we continue our expansion of varsity sport offerings.”

XULA seeks a head coach for each team. Candidates must visit jobs.xula.edu and create an online profile to apply for either position. The online application requires a cover letter and resume. No phone calls, please.

Prospective student-athletes can fill out online Questionnaires for the men’s team and for the Women’s team.

XULA in 2023-24 will sponsor 16 intercollegiate varsity teams. Recent sports expansion:

• Men’s indoor track and field returned in 2021-22.

• Baseball returned in 2021.

• Softball started in 2021.

• Co-ed competitive cheer started in 2019-20 and was the 2022 NAIA National Champion.

• Women’s indoor track and field returned in 2019-20.

In 2022 there are 209 men’s teams and 212 women’s teams competing in the NAIA. The RRAC has 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams this season.