Xperimental Dance Concert to showcase visual, Performing arts majors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The Purdue University Division of Dance and student-led club XSeries will present their free show, Xperimental Dance Concert on Friday, an event showcasing students from different backgrounds, majors and experience levels.

These concerts will be presented at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 pm Friday at Yue Kong Pao Hall in the Dance Studio Theater, room 1179. These showcases will be “in the round,” meaning audience members will sit on all sides of the performance space. Featured performances will include wide ranges of large group pieces, duets, and solos in Styles including modern, ballet, tap, traditional Irish dance, and Classical Chinese dance.

According to its website, Xseries “…provides opportunities for students in the School of Visual and Performing Arts dance classes to perform Choreography by student artists and participate in a variety of performances on the Purdue Campus.”

More Dancers than ever before will be Featured at this Xperimental concert with 23 student- and faculty-choreographed dances featuring over 70 performers.

“We are both super excited for the performances on Friday because it will be the largest show XSeries has ever produced,” Emily Hutchins and Kelly Haddow, directors of XSeries dance club, said to the Journal & Courier, “and we are truly in awe of all the creative ideas the choreographers have been working on over the past 3 months.”

The Dance Studio Theater seats 95, so early arrival is encouraged to ensure a seat is available. Admission to Friday night’s performances is free and doors will open 15 minutes prior to the performances.

Upcoming dance events include Dance Xpansion on Nov. 12 and 13 and the Purdue Contemporary Dance Company Winter Works 2022 on Dec. 9 and 10.

