Xperimental Dance Concert to showcase visual, Performing arts majors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The Purdue University Division of Dance and student-led club XSeries will present their free show, Xperimental Dance Concert on Friday, an event showcasing students from different backgrounds, majors and experience levels.

These concerts will be presented at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 pm Friday at Yue Kong Pao Hall in the Dance Studio Theater, room 1179. These showcases will be “in the round,” meaning audience members will sit on all sides of the performance space. Featured performances will include wide ranges of large group pieces, duets, and solos in Styles including modern, ballet, tap, traditional Irish dance, and Classical Chinese dance.

According to its website, Xseries “…provides opportunities for students in the School of Visual and Performing Arts dance classes to perform Choreography by student artists and participate in a variety of performances on the Purdue Campus.”

