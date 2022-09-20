Xi to make Taiwan Reunification long-term goal at party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to describe at the upcoming once-in-five-years Congress of the ruling Communist Party the Reunification of self-ruled democratic Taiwan with the Mainland as a long-term goal, according to party and government sources.

A plan has been considered for Xi to state at the Congress next month that the Reunification would be indispensable to realizing Beijing’s goal of attaining “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” which the leader aims to bring about by the mid-21st century, according to the sources.