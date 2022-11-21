XFL’s Vegas Vipers draft Washburn Rural football Coach Michael Miller

The XFL 3.0 is a go and Washburn Rural’s Offensive line and tight ends Coach Michael Miller will have the opportunity to make the roster with the Vegas Vipers.

Miller was drafted Wednesday.

Miller, a Washburn University football alumnus, has had prior professional football experience, playing in the Your Call Football league and with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020 before the Pandemic shut down the Sporting world.

Football wasn’t always Michael Miller’s first choice

Miller, a Lansing graduate, graduated from Washburn University in 2016 as a four-time All-MIAA selection earning three second-team honors where he started 45 games on the offensive line.

But growing up, Miller thought he was going to be a baseball player.

Miller said he was always a little more naturally gifted at baseball, but when he got to high school, he grew quite a bit.

