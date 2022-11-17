XFL rosters 2023: The former NFL players you’ll recognize, from AJ McCarron to Martavis Bryant

The XFL set out to make itself a permanent fixture in the sports calendar in 2020, but the COVID-19 Pandemic quickly derailed the experiment. Now, the spring league is back under new ownership and will resume play in February 2023.

This week, the league took a gigantic step towards playing when the eight teams drafted their initial rosters two months ahead of training camp.

If the XFL or any other spring football league wants to have staying power, it will require some name recognition among players and coaches.

Each roster features players with NFL experience, which should help fans feel connected to teams as the league aims to find its footing.

The Sporting News looks at which names you might recognize:

Quarterbacks in the XFL

Player XFL Team Drew Plitt Arlington Renegades Kyle Sloter Arlington Renegades Eric Dungey DC Defenders Caleb Eleby Houston Roughnecks Brandon Silvers Houston Roughnecks Luis Perez Las Vegas Vipers Jalan McClendon Las Vegas Vipers Deondre Francois Orlando Guardians Quinten Dormady Orlando Guardians Jawon Pass San Antonio Brahmas Anthony Russo San Antonio Brahmas Ben DiNucci Seattle Sea Dragons Steven Montez Seattle Sea Dragons AJ McCarron St. Louis Battlehawks Ryan Willis St. Louis Battlehawks

Of the 15 quarterbacks selected in the XFL Draft, two have started NFL games. AJ McCarron started in place of Andy Dalton with the Bengals in 2015, and he spelled Deshaun Watson for the Texans’ Week 17 game in 2019. Ben DiNucci started a game for the Cowboys in 2020 with Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton injured.

Beyond those two are other familiar faces. Deondre Francois was a standout at Florida State, while Eric Dungey (Syracuse), Jawon Pass (Louisville) and Steven Montez (Colorado) all started at notable programs.

Luis Perez is a familiar name to anyone who followed the AAF in 2019. Perez gained attention for using YouTube videos to teach himself how to play quarterback.

PJ Walker and Taylor Heinicke were both XFL Draft Picks in 2020, so even lesser-known players could emerge as NFL quarterbacks.

Other notable XFL players

Rahim Moore, S (Arlington Renegades)

(Arlington Renegades) Will Hill, S (Arlington Renegades)

(Arlington Renegades) TJ Green, S (Arlington Renegades)

(Arlington Renegades) Marquette King, P (Arlington Renegades)

(Arlington Renegades) Ryquell Armstead, RB (DC Defenders)

(DC Defenders) Kentrell Brice, CB (DC Defenders)

(DC Defenders) Abram Smith, RB (DC Defenders)

(DC Defenders) Deontay Burnett, WR (Houston Roughnecks)

(Houston Roughnecks) Diego Fagot, LB (Houston Roughnecks)

(Houston Roughnecks) Martavis Bryant, WR (Las Vegas Vipers)

(Las Vegas Vipers) Matt Jones, RB (Las Vegas Vipers)

(Las Vegas Vipers) Vic Beasley, LB (Las Vegas Vipers)

(Las Vegas Vipers) Cody Latimer, WR (Orlando Guardians)

(Orlando Guardians) Matt Elam, S (Orlando Guardians)

(Orlando Guardians) Kalen Ballage, RB (San Antonio Brahmas)

(San Antonio Brahmas) Brad Wing, P (San Antonio Brahmas)

(San Antonio Brahmas) Sterling Hofrichter, P (St. Louis Battlehawks)

(St. Louis Battlehawks) PJ Hall, DT (Seattle Sea Dragons)

(Seattle Sea Dragons) Julie’n Davenport, OL (Seattle Sea Dragons)

Vic Beasley might be the most notable name on the above list. The former Clemson pass-rusher was the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and was an All-Pro in 2016 with 15.5 sacks for the Falcons. They weren’t able to replicate that success and have been out of the league since 2020.

The only other NFL first-round pick on these rosters is safety Matt Elam, who didn’t pan out with the Ravens after being drafted in 2013.

Two highly drafted receivers, Martavis Bryant and Cody Latimer, were selected. Bryant spent four seasons with the Steelers; he emerged as a weapon in Pittsburgh’s offense before drug suspensions derailed his career. Latimer spent six seasons in the NFL, hauling in 35 receptions in two years with the Giants.

Running back Matt Jones, a new teammate of Beasley and Bryant, was a 2015 third-round pick and briefly started for Washington in 2016.

The Renegades loaded up on safeties with NFL experience. Rahim Moore and Will Hill were both NFL starters, while TJ Green was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2016.

Interestingly, some of the most familiar names are punters. Marquette King, who was also drafted into the XFL in 2020, spent five years with the Raiders. Brad Wing was the Giants’ punter for three seasons.

Julie’n Davenport has the most NFL experience of any Offensive lineman selected. Davenport started 32 NFL games between the Texans, Dolphins, and Colts.

Former Baylor running back Abram Smith, former USC receiver Deontay Burnett and former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot are among the most notable ex-college players drafted.