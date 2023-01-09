‘Xenogears’ Fans Should Rejoice, As This Figure Is Entirely Amazing

The upcoming Bring Arts Weltall-Id figure from ‘Xenogears’. Ollie Barder

For those of us who played the original Xenogears back in 1998, we never thought that we would see modern and proper toys made of the game’s mecha. Least of all the Majestic Weltall-Id. Except that’s what has happened and the results are thoroughly impressive.

Before Xenosaga and Xenobladethere was Xenogears on the original PlayStation. A complex and involved role-playing game with a thoughtful and intricate narrative. Tackling complex religious, philosophical and psychological themes, Xenogears is widely and rightly regarded as a Gaming classic.

Amongst all of this were mecha called Gears. The starting unit of the protagonist Fei Fong Wong was the Weltall. A sleek and elegant design that would later evolve into the Weltall-Id, so named after Fei’s alternate personality, Id.

The mecha designs in Xenogears were also handled by Junya Ishigaki. Who by that point had cut his teeth on a variety of mecha anime, including Gundam and who has gone on to be a very prolific mecha designer in his own right.

In many ways, Ishigaki is a precursor to Kanetake Ebikawa, as both share an elegant and minimalistic approach to their mecha design.

If you are at all curious, Ishigaki also released an excellent artbook a few years back, which also includes his work on Xenogears.

As for this particular figure, it’s part of the Bring Arts range by Square Enix. In this instance, the Bring Arts Weltall-Id is closer to a Metal Robot Damashii or Hi-Metal R figure from Bandai Spirits.

The Bring Arts Weltall-Id also comes with a stand. Ollie Barder

In that it uses a fair amount of diecast in its construction, not to mention being fully articulated with a detailed and involved sculpt.

You also get a stand, to recreate Weltall-Id’s various aerial poses, although the figure stands up fine on its own.

As for accessories, apart from a few different hand types, there’s not much else. To be fair, this is accurate to the game, but I had hoped that there would be effect parts for the “wings” at the back (although these seem to be planned).

That said, there was a Decal sheet included that allows you to cover the Weltall-Id with a variety of golden filigree detailing as seen in the game.

It also seems that Ishigaki was involved in this figure’s development, as it is very accurate to his design work.

All in all, this Weltall-Id toy is a nicely chunky and hefty toy with excellent articulation. Not only is it accurate to the game’s design but also Sturdy enough to be played with.

Released this February, you can pre-order this Weltall-Id toy from Square Enix’s online store for $194.99.

I only hope that Square Enix re-releases the original Xenogears at some point, or even does a remaster, but for now I am happy to settle for this excellent Weltall-Id toy.

Bring Arts Weltall-Id Ollie Barder

Bring Arts Weltall-Id Gallery

Manufacturer: Square Enix

Released: February 2023

Price: $194.99

Disclosure: Square Enix sent me this figure for the purposes of this review.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.