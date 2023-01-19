Xavier v DePaul: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the latest AP top 25 poll, released on Monday, No. 8 Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East) is now the highest-ranked team in the Big East, jumping now-No. 15 UConn. Xavier continues to climb as it is currently on an 11-game winning streak, having not lost since Nov. 27 against No. 6 Gonzaga. In fact, the Musketeers haven’t lost this season outside of early season tournament play. Still undefeated seven games into conference play, they will try to extend that run on Wednesday night when they travel to Chicago to take on DePaul (8-10, 2-5 Big East) for the first time this season.

How to Watch Xavier at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Last season, Xavier and DePaul split two matchups. The Musketeers won a narrow 68-67 game in Chicago in the first meeting, then the Blue Demons came back with a 69-65 win in Cincinnati a few weeks later.

This game pits the Big East’s best Offensive team against one of the top defenses. The Musketeers are averaging a conference-best 84.2 points per game, led by the conferences leading scorer in Graduate guard Souley Boum who is averaging 17.6 points per game. On the other side, Seton Hall ranks second in defense in the conference allowing 63.8 points per game.

