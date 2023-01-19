Xavier v DePaul: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With the latest AP top 25 poll, released on Monday, No. 8 Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East) is now the highest-ranked team in the Big East, jumping now-No. 15 UConn. Xavier continues to climb as it is currently on an 11-game winning streak, having not lost since Nov. 27 against No. 6 Gonzaga. In fact, the Musketeers haven’t lost this season outside of early season tournament play. Still undefeated seven games into conference play, they will try to extend that run on Wednesday night when they travel to Chicago to take on DePaul (8-10, 2-5 Big East) for the first time this season.

