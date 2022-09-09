Xavier Prep beat Hamilton in girls high school golf Wednesday

Two of Arizona’s top girls high school golf programs faced off this week in a potential Division I Championship preview.

Xavier and Hamilton, which finished second and third in the DI state team Finals last year behind first-place Liberty, met Wednedsay at Phoenix Country Club. The two programs have been among the top three finishers in the state Finals since 2016. Xavier has won the state team title nine times since 2011. Hamilton has finished second or third since 2016.

This week’s match wasn’t close, as Xavier won by 13 strokes.

As a team Xavier shot 3-under to Hamilton’s 10-over.

Xavier junior Kate Hauptman and senior Annie Dawson led the way for the Gators, finishing first and second respectively among individual scores.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button