Xavier Johnson leaves the Kansas game with an injury

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson left the Hoosiers’ game at Kansas Saturday with a foot injury. Johnson didn’t return to the game, and was seen on the Indiana bench with a boot on his right foot.

After the game, an 84-62 Kansas win, Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said that Johnson would be evaluated once the team gets back to Bloomington, Ind. Johnson didn’t score in the nine minutes he played, missing both of his shot attempts, although he did record two assists and a steal.

Indiana has home games against Elon on Tuesday and Kennesaw State on Friday before a long holiday break. The Hoosiers restart Big Ten play on Jan. 5 at Iowa.

Johnson and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris collided with both players diving on the floor for a loose ball about halfway through the first half. Johnson grabbed his foot and writhed on the floor immediately after the collision. He was helped off the court without putting any weight on that foot. Star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who just returned Saturday from an injury of his own, projects to take over Johnson’s spot if the veteran misses time.

The former No. 21 combo guard and No. 221 overall player in 247Sports’ 2018 rankings, Johnson started his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana and becoming a huge part of the Hoosiers’ Resurgence under now second-year Coach Mike Woodson.

Johnson averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 assists per game over his career at Pittsburgh, then hit 12.1 points and 5.1 assists last year, his first with Indiana. That included 10 points and seven assists in the Hoosiers’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2016 when they beat Wyoming in the First Four.

“X probably caught more hell on this team than anybody from his head coach,” Woodson said in Peegs.com’s feature on Johnson’s growth at Indiana. “And there’s a reason why because I think when you build a basketball team, you expect a lot out of all your players. But that position is a Pivotal position in terms of how you play on both ends on the floor.”

Heading into the Kansas game, Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting a career-best 38.5% from behind the 3-point arc. Indiana entered the season as the favorite to win the Big Ten, in part due to the Hoosiers’ backcourt anchored by Johnson.

Picked as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten Conference, Indiana started the season 7-0 — including a strong win over national preseason No. 1 North Carolina — before losing three of its last four games. Each of those three losses have come by double digits while playing away from home: 15 points at Rutgers, 14 points against Arizona in Las Vegas and Saturday’s 22-point defeat at Kansas.