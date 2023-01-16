Xavier boys basketball’s Anthony Parker among CT scoring leaders.

It was the first Artie Kohs Classic basketball tournament at Xavier High without the man the Christmas tournament is named after.

Kohs was the former longtime Xavier basketball coach. So this past December’s event was maybe even more special than all of the previous 18 – or at least more emotional for the family. Xavier opened play against Newington on Dec. 27. In the pregame huddle, on the count of three, the players shouted out “X” for Xavier.

Senior Anthony Parker had a better idea.

“I said to bring it back in and do it for Artie,” Parker said. And the players shouted Artie before going out and beating Newington.

Mike Kohs, Artie’s son and now the Xavier coach, missed that game with a stomach bug. He was back for the final the following day and the players shouted his name again.

“Before the opening tip, in the huddle, we usually say something,” Mike Kohs said. “I said ‘(on 3) X’ and he (Parker) said, ‘No coach, on 3 Artie.’ They knew how important it was to me because of my dad. I didn’t find out until after the game he did the same thing on the opening night of the tournament.”

The Falcons defeated Glastonbury 48-46. Then he and Kohs shared a hug.

“After the game, he gave me a hug that felt like it lasted for 2 minutes,” Kohs said. “He has a huge heart, that’s what I love about him. I don’t think people see that in him. It meant so much to me.”

Said Parker: “We were in the huddle. I turned around and (Kohs) was hugging the coaches. I said, ‘Let me go give my guy a hug.’ I was happy we won it for his dad.”

Parker is already in the midst of what looks to be a special season. He is averaging 26.8 points per game for Xavier (8-2). That includes a 42-point effort against Hamden and three games with more than 30, including 31 on Tuesday at Wilbur Cross.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Parker is also averaging 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Falcons.

“My teammates trust in me and my Coach trusts in me to put the ball in the basket and help us get wins,” Parker said. “I started getting my teammates involved more and have attacked the basket more. I’m bigger than most guys in our league (the SCC), so I can use my body to get to the basket and create points.”

Kohs said Parker’s added strength in the off-season has helped in his ability to finish at the rim this season.

“One thing about him this year is he is being aggressive and taking the ball to the rim,” Kohs said. “Last year, they tended to settle a lot for jump shots from the perimeter. When he is going downhill, he can be tough to stop. They can get to the rim almost at will.”

Parker said he has had surgeries on both knees: on his left knee while attending eighth grade and his right knee before his sophomore season in 2021. He didn’t play much during that Abbreviated season (started in February due to the COVID-19 Pandemic ) while recovering from the injury.

Parker, 17, said getting in the gym in the off-season, weight lifting and doing pushups, increased his strength and has helped in his ability to get to the basket and score easier than in the past.

But as his assist average indicates, Parker is also more than willing to get his teammates more involved. In the Glastonbury game, they found Aidan Driscoll for a layup in the final seconds to win.

After he was cut off on his drive to the basket, Parker spun back to the middle.

“Aidan’s guy helped off,” Parker said. “In the timeout (before that play), Aidan said he’d be wide open on the back door. His man helped, I dumped it off and we won the game.”

According to both Parker and Kohs, Parker has received some interest from Division II and III college basketball programs like Southern New Hampshire, Springfield, Eastern Connecticut State, Westfield State and Trinity. Kohs feels Parker is a future Scholarship player.

“As of right now my main option is to do a prep year age-wise and grade-wise, build more muscle and get ready for that next level,” Parker said.

Right now, Parker’s focus is on helping keep Xavier in contention for the SCC Quinnipiac Division regular-season title and a factor for both the SCC and Division II state championships. He’s been tough to stop this far in that quest.

“Where he is now from where he was as a sophomore, he has shown tremendous improvement,” Kohs said. “Anthony is certainly one of the top players in the league. That is without question.”

