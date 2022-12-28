Xavier basketball plays St. John’s in Big East Showdown

QUEENS, NY ‒ Whenever St. John’s appears on the calendar, it’s usually a game for Xavier where whichever team dictates the pace and style of play, walks away with a win.

That’s the key on Wednesday night at Carnesecca Arena. St. John’s (11-2, 1-1) wants to speed Xavier up, force turnovers, and turn those takeaways into transition points.

Xavier (10-3, 2-0) wants to control the ball and force St. John’s into a halfcourt contest where the Musketeers should have an advantage.

St. John’s has beaten Xavier in three straight games, and in all three, the Red Storm executed their style and Xavier couldn’t keep up.

“To St. John’s credit they truly have an identity and their identity is really through their style of play which is pressure basketball, full-court pressure, a lot of quickness on the court,” Xavier head Coach Sean Miller told The Enquirer. “Statistically, if you look at them, they’re also one of the best Offensive rebounding teams we’ve played. They force turnovers, they play at a fast pace, they have a ton of quickness and skill on the court and they get second shots.

“It is a run fast, play hard, high effort type of game when you play them.”

The Red Storm’s identity is a style that wants to force teams to play on their terms.

“Us being able to handle their pressure and take care of the ball, us being able to defensive rebound and block out, use our size, and execute is going to be really important,” said Miller.

This is an important game for the Musketeers. Xavier’s won six in a row, and the Musketeers just climbed into the Associated Press top 25 poll at No. 22. With a weekend meeting against No. 2 UConn up next, Xavier can’t get caught looking ahead because St. John’s is always dangerous.

The Game

Tipoff: 9 pm is Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena

9 pm is Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena TV/Radio: FS1 with play-by-play from Kevin Kugler and analysis from Jim Spanarkel. This game will be a Featured All-Access broadcast. Byron Larkin and Joe Sunderman will have the radio call on WLW-AM (700).

FS1 with play-by-play from Kevin Kugler and analysis from Jim Spanarkel. This game will be a Featured All-Access broadcast. Byron Larkin and Joe Sunderman will have the radio call on WLW-AM (700). Series info: Xavier leads the all-time series 14-6. St. John’s has won three straight against Xavier.

Scouting report

Xavier Musketeers (10-3, 2-0)

coach: Sean Miller, 18th season (432-159 overall)

Offense: 83.8 ppg

Defense: 73.6 ppg

Projected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

Adam Kunkel (G, 6’4″, 10.5 ppg)

Zach Freemantle (F, 6’9″, 14.3 ppg)

Colby Jones (G, 6’6″, 14.8 ppg)

Souley Boum (G, 6’3″, 17.3 ppg)

Jack Nunge (F, 7’0″, 14.6 ppg)

St. John’s Red Storm (11-2, 1-1)

coach: Mike Anderson, 21st season (431-244 overall)

Offense: 79.5 ppg

Defense: 68.4 ppgProjected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

Posh Alexander (G, 6’0″, 9.5 ppg)

Andre Curbelo (G, 6’1″, 10.9 ppg)

Joel Soriano (C, 6’11”, 15.4 ppg)

David Jones (F, 6’6″, 14.6 ppg)

Montez Mathis (G, 6’4″, 9.8 ppg)

Players to watch

Joel Soriano

The Red Storm big man has been a double-double machine this season. Xavier will have to match him on the interior and battle on the boards so Soriano doesn’t control this game around the basket.

Souley Boum

Boum will likely have Alexander guarding him. Alexander’s one of the most disruptive on-ball Defenders Boum will face all season. Boum has to take care of the ball and find his rhythm offensively to give the Musketeers an edge.

Key to the game

Turnovers

St. John’s wins this game by turning Xavier over and turning those takeaways into points. Xavier wins this game by taking care of the ball and forcing St. John’s to defend the Musketeers in the half-court.

Rankings

KenPom: Xavier (28), St. John’s (57)

NET: Xavier (35), St. John’s (89)