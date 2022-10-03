Xavier basketball new season and second Sean Miller era begin

The first week of fall practice is in the books for Xavier’s men’s basketball team. It started with an unexpected wrinkle on the first day of practice when senior forward Zach Freemantle was suspended from all team activities indefinitely.

Sources said the suspension is something Freemantle will have the chance to work his way back from.

The other 11 Scholarship players on Xavier’s roster all participated in the first week of practice.

Practices were uptempo and competitive. Sean Miller’s practice style puts an emphasis on his team being able to think while tired. For as fast-paced as practices were during the first week, Miller also spends a lot of time teaching and talking through the ideas and principles of his system.

Jack Nunge started the season with the gold practice jersey and after the first week, Nunge earned the gold jersey again for week two.

