Xavier basketball lands commitment from four-star Daily’s Swain

Two weeks ago, Dailyn Swain, the reigning Division III Ohio player of the year out of Columbus Africentric, met with Xavier’s entire coaching staff while he was on his official visit.

That moment, “Seeing their plan for me was really what did it,” said Swain, who committed Friday to the Musketeers.

Swain, a 6-foot-6 guard ranked No. 114 nationally by 247Sports, is Xavier’s third four-star commit in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Trey Green and Reid Ducharme.

“(Xavier) just felt like the best fit for me and my game,” Swain told The Enquirer. “I really like what Coach Sean Miller has going on, what he’s building. Seeing his energy and the rest of the coaching staff, I enjoyed being around those guys. Seeing that made me realize it’s a good spot for me and I like the Big East Conference. I think we got a chance to do something special.”

Swain was first offered last summer by Xavier’s previous coaching staff. About two months after Miller was named head coach, Xavier re-offered Swain and Assistant Dante Jackson, who Miller retained on staff, took the lead on Swain’s recruitment.

“(Miller) still had to move to Cincinnati and find coaches … and he was still recruiting me, showed me how serious he was about getting me in that program,” said Swain, who picked Xavier over Ohio State, Arizona State, Clemson and Arkansas.

Prior to Swain’s commitment, Xavier’s 2023 class was ranked No. 15 in the country in the 247Sports team rankings, and that rating should now jump into the top 10.

Xavier’s vision for Swain was a strong factor. It also helped to have Green and Ducharme in the mix.

“Actually, on my visit, Reid wasn’t yet committed. They definitely told me about him. I knew who he was and what he can do,” Swain said. “But Trey Green was (committed) and we played Trey Green down at Peach Jam and to me, he’s one of if not the best point guard in the country. He can shoot with the best of them. He ran the Mokan offense, the best team in the country, they won Peach Jam. He played his role on that team tremendously. He was Peach Jam MVP, seeing his performance, I played some of the guys that are (ranked) above him. I know he’s a dog for grieve.”

With Green, Ducharme and Swain, Xavier’s found a trio with a lot of upside.

“I bring a lot of versatility,” said Swain. “A lot of positionless basketball. Defense. Rebounding. I can run the (fast) break. I can facilitate. I’m a big guard. I can run the offense. Guard the best player. Whatever Coach needs me to do.”

The addition of three backcourt players means Xavier’s still in the market to add a frontcourt player. If they can find the right fit, it should give the Musketeers one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Miller’s off to a nice start in his second stint at Xavier.