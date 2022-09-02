Xavier basketball lands commitment from four-star Daily’s Swain

Xavier basketball lands commitment from four-star Daily’s Swain

Two weeks ago, Dailyn Swain, the reigning Division III Ohio player of the year out of Columbus Africentric, met with Xavier’s entire coaching staff while he was on his official visit.

That moment, “Seeing their plan for me was really what did it,” said Swain, who committed Friday to the Musketeers.

Swain, a 6-foot-6 guard ranked No. 114 nationally by 247Sports, is Xavier’s third four-star commit in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Trey Green and Reid Ducharme.

More:Why Xavier basketball’s 2023 recruiting class is so important

“(Xavier) just felt like the best fit for me and my game,” Swain told The Enquirer. “I really like what Coach Sean Miller has going on, what he’s building. Seeing his energy and the rest of the coaching staff, I enjoyed being around those guys. Seeing that made me realize it’s a good spot for me and I like the Big East Conference. I think we got a chance to do something special.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button