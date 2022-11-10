Xavi Pascual at Coaching seminar in Vienna – Apply!







Share Tweet Share Share Email

If you want to treat yourself to a quality training for the next New Year’s holidays, you will have the right opportunity to do so on January 14 and 15 in Vienna, where one of the world’s best experts – Xavi Pascual – will share his knowledge with all interested coaches from Europe at a two-day seminar.

The former Coach of the Spanish Barcelona, ​​​​with whom he won as many as three EHF Champions League cups, in 12 seasons on the bench of the most trophy-winning handball club in history, he also lifted the trophies intended for the world club Champion (IHF Super Globe) five times, and the Spanish Champion 11 times.

In addition to Pascual, who will theoretically and practically deal with various topics in two working days, there will also be his longtime associate Roger Font, a fitness Coach who was a faithful companion in Barcelona, ​​​​as well as now in Dinamo Bucharest, with whom they are well on their way to the knockout stage of the EHF Champions League.

There is no requirement to register for the seminar, it is open, so all interested coaches from the Ex-YU area who speak English at all are more than welcome.

Here is the program of the seminar.

14.01.2023 in Hotel Roomz Vienna Prater

10:00 – 12:30 defense theory 6:0 Xavier Pascual

13:00 – 14:00 lunch

14:30 – 16:30 Roger Font S&C theory

17:00 – 18:00 interview Xavier Pascual

18:00 – 19:00 dinner

19:00 – 20:00 interview Xavier Pascual Part 2

15.01.2023 in the sports hall Korneuburg

09:00 – 12:00 practice Font / Pascual

Price: €199

# FOR ALL INFORMATION THE CONTACT PERSON IS DAMIR ĐUKIĆ [email protected] +43 699 189 29 680

Fortbildungen: BallsportartenYoung Diamonds Handball Trainerfortbildung (sportunion-akademie.at)