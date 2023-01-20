Xander Schauffele Rebounds From Back Injury With Strong Opening Round

Things were looking rather Grim for Xander Schauffele earlier this month, but after a more-than-solid opening round at The American Express, the 29-year-old seems to have taken a positive turn.

Schauffele fired off a 7-under 65 at La Quinta Country Club, one of the three courses that hosts the annual pro-am format PGA Tour event. Sitting three strokes back of leader Davis Thompson, Schauffele stands tied for seventh after Round 1.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Schauffele walked off of Kapalua’s Plantation Course with a back injury. He quickly jetted home for an MRI—aware of the exact cause of his pain—and his plan for the next few events was briefly up in the air.

