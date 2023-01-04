Xander Schauffele Adds Sharpie Lines To New Callaway Driver

Xander Schauffele makes his 2023 debut this week at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and he’s doing so with some new equipment that has been very interestingly tweaked.

The World No.6 has a brand new Callaway driver in the bag for the event and made some tweaks himself by adding some white sharpie lines to give the look of grooves. GolfWRX is on-site this week in Hawaii and Revealed that Schauffele’s caddy said: “Xander likes to see the face so he added sharpie lines (it’s not paint!)”

