X-Golf to Open at AmFam Field

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The weather is nice for golf right now, but as any Wisconsinite will tell you, the days of good golf weather are numbered.

Golfers now have another option to tee it up when the weather gets cold — X-Golf at American Family Field.

Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations, says this golf simulator will be open on gamedays but expects it to be an attraction year-round.

“We want to bring people in here on non-game days, bring them in the offseason,” he said.

X-Golf is one of a number of companies that offer golf simulators, but franchise owner Shawn DeMain calls this the most accurate simulator in the world.

“They’re built in Korea, where they love golf but don’t have a lot of land, they actually run their version of the Korn Ferry Tour on these simulators inside,” DeMain said.

Golfers can choose to virtually play many of the most famous courses in the world.

“Black Wolf, Pebble Beach, Kapalua, St Andrews, I could go on and on and on,” DeMain said.

While there are other golf simulators across Southeast Wisconsin, Schlesinger says this X-Golf might have something no other indoor golf simulator can offer — a view of AmFam Field.

“You look out at the green grass, it’s kind of a cool venue, a cool experience, and we’re very proud of this ballpark,” Schlesinger said.

X-Golf at American Family Field opens to the public Sept. 16.