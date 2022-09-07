X-Golf indoor golf simulators at American Family Field

The new X-Golf indoor golf Simulator facility at American Family Insurance Field will open at 5:40 pm on Friday, Sept. 16 as the Brewers take on the New York Yankees. Now that it’s ready to go, we stopped in for a look.

Reservations for the seven simulators in the 18,000-square-foot facility, which is the first X-Golf facility in a professional sports stadium and first-of-its-kind experience in an MLB stadium, opened last month.

At that time, we offered this in-depth look at X-Golf and its features and amenities. But this time, with the simulators up and running, we could see the courses on the screens, watch Golfers test out their skills and see the automated ball return tee up the next shot almost like a Bowling alley.

It all looks pretty fun.

X-Golf is open to anyone on non-game days, 9 am until 10 pm (until 7 on Sundays), and you can bring your own clubs.

However, on game days, you need a Brewers game ticket to enter the stadium and no Clubs are allowed. For this reason, there is no rental charge to use X-Golf Clubs on game days.

Reservations are available for a one-hour minimum with additional 30-minute increments on game days and are $40 per hour, $60 on weekends.

On game days, reservations are made in 90-minute increments for up to six people per bay ($90) and the first slot is 90 minutes before the first pitch.

Anyone with a stadium ticket can enter the X-Golf venue on game days to use the bar, sit and watch the action. There will be reservations taken for the outdoor seating, but no reservations are required to enter X-Golf.

Now that everything is finished and working, we can show you how the final product will look when you step inside next week.

Here’s what we saw:

Enter in the left field corner

Take the escalator to the club level

Enter

Check out the shop

And the mural

Get a drink at the upper bar

Or the lower bar with field views

Hit some balls

Perhaps in the VIP Simulator

Watch the game

Maybe in one of the VIP chairs

Or outside for maximum baseball vibe

