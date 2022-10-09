X-Golf at American Family Field opens on September 16 2022

MILWAUKEE – FORE! X-Golf at American Family Field is set to open its doors to the public tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16 before the Crew takes on the New York Yankees at 6:10 pm CT. On a game day, X-Golf opens when the Gates open, 90 minutes before the first pitch. Opening Night coincides with the start of a six-game homestand as the Crew takes on the New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18) for the first time at American Family Field since 2014 and the New York Mets (Sept. 19-21) .

To celebrate the grand opening, X-Golf Ambassador and social media Personality Paige Spiranac will throw a ceremonial first pitch, as well as host a meet and greet and autograph signing at X-Golf on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7-8 pm All bays will be available for guests to try on Opening Night. Additional reservations are available for the rest of the homestand, as well as beyond, at brewers.com/xgolf.

Throughout the weekend, ticketed fans are welcome to “swing” by to check out the space that features seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf Simulator bays over two floors – with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field. Guests can try out a bay or catch the game from one of the two expansive bars or outdoor patio. Fans can enter to win a variety of prizes from Brewers and X-Golf including golf Lessons from the licensed onsite PGA Professional, Andy Barrett, at X-Golf at American Family Field.

In addition to the eight Beers on tap and full bar, four specialty theme drinks are available for Opening Weekend. The Links Punch features Jim Beam, pineapple and orange juice, with a splash of lemonade. The Mulligan’s Mulefeatures Jim Beam, lime juice and Ginger beer; Back 9 is a gin cocktail with elderflower liquor and lime juice, topped with prosecco; and Run for Cover includes Skyy Orange, Blue Curacao, Cranberry and lime juice with a splash of sprite.

Designed in partnership with Hunzinger Construction and Interior Impressions, the 11,000 square foot facility is the first-of-its-kind entertainment venue in a Major League Baseball ballpark, and a first-ever X-Golf location in a sports stadium. Reservations can be made in advance for both game days and non-game days and are strongly encouraged. On game days, there will always be at least one bay open for guests to walk-in and participate in “closest to the pin” or “longest drive” contests.

Game Days