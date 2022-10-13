WyoPreps Volleyball Rankings Have at Least 1 Change in Each Class

The latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll has something different about all four classifications.

There are no dramatic changes, but two teams joined the rankings, and two divisions had a small change in their order.

A new No. 1 Highlights Class 3A. Mountain View regained the top ranking after going 4-0 at last week’s 3A West Conference duals. The Buffalos earned seven of the 13 first-place votes. Lyman was upset by Powell, but the Eagles only fell to second and still received six first-place votes. Wheatland, Powell, and Douglas stayed third through fifth.

The top four are the same in Class 4A. Kelly Walsh got 12 of the 13 first-place votes and remained No. 1. Thunder Basin stayed second and garnered the other vote for the top spot. Cody and Laramie held third and fourth, respectively. The Star Valley Braves made their debut in the rankings at No. 5.

Class 2A had one new team that joined the poll. There was a tie for fifth between Sundance and Kemmerer. Big Horn, Burns, Wright, and Rocky Mountain remained first through fourth. The Rams were a unanimous choice for No. 1 with all 15 first-place votes.

Finally, in 1A, the only change was Little Snake River and Kaycee traded spots. The Rattlers moved up to fourth, and the Buckaroos dropped to fifth. Southeast retained the No. 1 ranking with nine of the 14 first-place votes. Riverside and Cokeville stayed at two and three.

WyoPreps provides an opportunity for all coaches and select media members around the state to vote in our Weekly volleyball rankings.

