WyoPreps Basketball Rankings Have a New No. 1 & Multiple Changes

The new WyoPreps Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings feature seven new teams and include a new top-ranked team.

The girls’ poll has the change at the top and three new teams in this week’s top five.

Wyoming Indian takes over at No. 1 in Class 2A girls’ basketball. The Chiefs receive all but one first-place vote. They replace Rocky Mountain atop the rankings. The Grizzlies fell to second. Tongue River remains third. Kemmerer makes its debut in the poll at No. 4. Shoshoni drops to fifth. Burns falls out of the top five.

The top four are the same in Class 1A girls. Southeast is ranked first with 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Upton receives the other first-place vote. The Bobcats are 12 points ahead of Burlington who is third. Cokeville holds in fourth, while Saratoga joins the top five at No. 5. The Panthers replace Rock River, who drops from the rankings.

Cody maintains the top spot in Class 4A. The Fillies earn 14 of the 16 first-place votes. East and Campbell County stay second and third, respectively. Natrona County is in a tie for fourth with the newcomer to the top five, Laramie. Thunder Basin slides just outside the rankings.

There were no changes in the 3A girls’ division. Douglas got all but one first-place vote, and the Bearcats remain No. 1. Lyman earns the other vote for the top spot and stays second. Newcastle, Mountain View, and Buffalo round out the top five.

WyoPreps Coaches & Media Girls Basketball Poll 12-22-22

At least one new team enters the poll on the boys’ side. There are no changes at the top.

The biggest change came in 3A boys. Douglas, despite a loss in the last game, stays in the top position with 12 of the 18 first-place votes. Worland didn’t play last week, but the Warriors hold in second. Fresh off their win at Douglas, the Lander Tigers jump into the rankings at No. 3. Buffalo and Powell trade spots with the Bison climbing to fourth, and the Panthers dropping to fifth. Lyman falls out of the top five.

Class 1A sees two teams drop from the poll, and that includes Defending champion, Upton. Saratoga remains No. 1. The Panthers Garner 11 of the 14 first-place votes. Burlington moves up to second, and Southeast climbs to third. There is a tie for fourth between Little Snake River and Cokeville, who enters the rankings for the first time this year. Both Upton and Dubois fall out of the poll.

A total of 13 teams received votes in Class 2A boys. The top three stay the same with Pine Bluffs at the top. The Hornets got 15 of the 18 first-place votes. Big Horn and Tongue River follow in second and third, respectively. Wind River rises to fourth. Kemmerer jumps into the top five at No. 5. That means eight other schools got a vote in the latest poll.

The same type of thing happens in Class 4A, as the top three remain East, Central, and Thunder Basin. The Thunderbirds earn 12 of the 18 first-place votes. The other six went to the Indians. After the Bolts in third, Star Valley is up one to fourth. Sheridan falls to fifth and is in a tie with Jackson.

WyoPreps Coaches & Media Boys Basketball Poll 12-22-22

The WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls are chosen in voting by coaches and media around the state. Every Coach and numerous media members have a chance to vote each week throughout the season.