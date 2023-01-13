Wyoming’s Football Season Over And Coach Is On A Top 50 List

The 2022-23 College football season is in the books. For the Wyoming Cowboy’s, it didn’t really end the way they’d hoped, losing to Ohio University in overtime 30-27 in the Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboy’s season was full of ups and downs. Finishing the season one game over .500 with a 7-6 record and in second place of the Mountain division of the Mountain West conference.

Since the season is over, end of season polls are being figured, Awards are being handed out, transfer Portals moves are being made, players are deciding if they’re going to try for the NFL and coaches are beginning plans for spring football.

At Wyoming, the Cowboy’s didn’t end up in the final Top 25 poll, they’ve lost a few players to the transfer Portal and gained a couple too, a couple players may head to the NFL draft, and Coach Craig Bohl continues his loyal plans for spring football and the 2023 season.

The Coach just wrapped up his 9th season in Laramie, and 20th overall. Outside of three losing season years in his tenure at UW, he’s had a pretty good run. He has a 3-2 record in Bowl games and sent a few big names to the next level and the NFL.

It’s pretty rare to hear horrible things about a coach, other than mid-season grumbling, and there’s a good reason behind that. The Coach is loyal to Cowboy Football.

It’s no secret that sports talk show personalities usually just like to hear themselves talk and push their opinions on others. That’s ok, because it’s part of the sports experience…get fired up about what others say about your team.

One sports show called Big Game Boomer Show has released a list of the Top 50 Most Loyal Head Coaches In College Football and Coach Bohl is on it.

Coach sits at #27 on the list along side coaches like Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (#1), Alabama’s Nick Saban (#11) and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman (#23).

