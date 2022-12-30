Wyoming vs. Ohio: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday’s NCAA Football game

Bowl season is underway, and the Ohio Bobcats and the Wyoming Cowboys will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium at 4:30 pm ET on Friday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Ohio came up short against the Toledo Rockets four weeks ago, falling 17-7. QB CJ Harris wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Bobcats; Harris threw one interception with only 163 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was expected to have a tough go of it five weeks ago, and that’s exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30 to nothing Punch to the gut against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Wyoming was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23 to nothing.

This next Matchup is expected to be close, with Ohio going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio comes into the game boasting the 18th most passing yards per game in the Nation at 285.3. The Cowboys have displayed some Offensive Firepower of their own as they rank 37th in the Nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 187.8 on average.