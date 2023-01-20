Wyoming Valley West knocks off previously unbeaten Pittston Area

Jan. 20—PLYMOUTH — Wyoming Valley West’s Showdown with first-place Pittston Area didn’t start well Thursday night. The Spartans missed their first 10 shots.

The ending was happier.

Valley West pulled away with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Pittston Area 41-27, handing the Patriots their first loss and forging a tie atop Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball.

Valley West improved to 6-1 in the division and 11-3 overall. Pittston Area fell to 6-1 in the division and 14-1 overall. Pittston Area was the final unbeaten team in District 2 in either girls or boys basketball.

Kalia Saunders started the run with an inside basket and finished it with a pair of free throws to give the Spartans a 36-25 lead with just over two minutes to play. In between, Mackenzie Perluke turned a steal into a layup, Claudia Siegfried nailed a 3-pointer and Haylie Oliphant netted a pair of free throws.

Quite an ending for Valley West, which fell behind 7-0 to start the game.

“We were playing so tight,” Valley West Coach Gary Ferenchick said. “Balls were not even close to the rim. I tried to tell them to relax a little bit in my own special way, that is. It seemed like they couldn’t get relaxed and Pittston came out and did their thing. We were all out of sorts.”

The Patriots did their thing for sure, getting the pace where they like, with two exceptions. They shot poorly as well and weren’t as sharp on the boards. Saunders and Oliphant dominated inside, with Saunders pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 10 points and Oliphant grabbing 12 rebounds.

“I was really happy with the pace, especially in the first quarter,” said Pittston Area Assistant Coach Natalie Winters, who ran the team in the absence of head Coach Jeff Gregory. “We always tell the girls to play like us, which is pushing the ball up the court and getting easy baskets, getting transition points.

“We were getting stops, which is what we do. We play good defense night in and night out. But we missed four or five open layups in the first quarter which hurt us, but we were able to stay within striking distance until the end of the fourth quarter even though we weren’t playing well offensively.”

Pittston Area received a boost to end the third quarter and pulled within 25-23. Ava Callahan launched an NBA-range 3-point shot from straight on that rattled in and out and then did a couple laps around the rim before tumbling in at the buzzer.

Daniella Ranieli opened the fourth with two free throws to tie the score 25-25, but the Pittston Area offense went cold again. The Patriots’ only other fourth-quarter points came on a rebound basket by Rowan Lazevnick with 2:07 remaining.

Pittston Area’s high-scoring backcourt duo of Ranieli and Kallie Booth entered the game averaging a combined 29.2 points per game. They totaled just 13 and were held without a field goal in the second and fourth quarters.

Wyoming Valley West 41, Pittston Area 27

PITTSTON AREA (27) — Ranieli 3 1-2 7, Booth 2 2-2 6, Karp 2 0-0 4, A. Callahan 1 0-0 3, Baiera 1 2-2 4, No. Callahan 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 1 0-0 2, G. Callahan 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 6-8 27.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (41) — Marsola 0 1-2 1, Perluke 2 2-11 6, Oliphant 2 1-2 6, Saunders 3 4-4 10, Irizarry 3 3-4 10, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Siegfried 2 0-0 6, Richet 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 11-24 41.

Pittston Area’9’3’11’4 — 27

Valley West’6’9’10’16 — 41

Three-point goals — PA 1 (A. Callahan); WVW 4 (Siegfried 2, Oliphant, Irizarry)