Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 3, 2022

Prep volleyball teams in Wyoming have played six weeks of the season.

Most schools are halfway through their conference matches and have a mix of conference and non-conference games left on the schedule over the next three weeks.

The regional tournaments are on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, while the state tournament is a month away.

WyoPreps Week 6 Volleyball Scoreboard

These are the standings for all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Teams are listed by their conference record first, and then their overall record. If a tie exists, teams are listed in alphabetical order, unless a head-to-head result breaks the tie.

4A West: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Kelly Walsh 23-0, 5-0

Cody 16-1, 4-1

Star Valley 20-8, 4-1

Green River 8-12, 2-3

Rock Springs 13-13, 2-3

Jackson 10-13, 1-3

Riverton 8-12, 1-4

Evanston 6-24, 1-4

4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Thunder Basin 26-3, 5-0

Laramie 16-6, 4-1

Natrona County 16-6, 4-1

Cheyenne East 15-9, 3-2

Campbell County 17-10, 2-3

Cheyenne Central 8-13, 2-3

Sheridan 6-18, 0-5

Cheyenne South 2-21, 0-6

3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Powell 12-6-1, 3-0

Worland 10-10-1, 2-1

Lovell 10-10-1, 1-2

Thermopolis 6-16, 0-3

3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Lyman 22-2-1, 3-0

Mountain View 20-4-1, 2-1

Lander 6-13-1, 1-2

Pinedale 14-11, 0-3

3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Newcastle 14-10, 2-1

Buffalo 13-11-1, 2-1

Moorcroft 13-10-1, 2-1

Glenrock 2-20, 0-3

3A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Wheatland 17-7, 3-0

Douglas 16-12, 2-1

Rawlins 4-18-1, 1-2

Torrington 5-18, 0-3

2A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Rocky Mountain 11-7-3, 3-0

Shoshoni 10-15-2, 2-1

Greybull 11-10-6, 1-2

Wind River 8-18-1, 0-3

2A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Kemmerer 11-16-2, 2-0

Big Piney 5-16-1, 1-1

Wyoming Indian 5-16, 0-2 (St. Stephens has combined with Wyo. Indian for 2022)

2A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Big Horn 22-7, 3-0

Wright 11-14, 2-1

Sundance 9-11-2, 1-2

Tongue River 10-11-1, 0-3

2A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Burns 15-11-2, 3-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11-8-1, 2-1

Pine Bluffs 7-12-1, 2-2

Lusk 7-14, 0-4

1A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Meteeetse 9-3-1, 4-0

Riverside 20-5, 3-0

Burlington 7-13-2, 2-2

Dubois 2-7, 0-3

Ten Sleep 0-9-2, 0-4

1A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Cokeville 15-12, 4-0

Saratoga 13-5, 3-1

Little Snake River 15-5-1, 2-2

Encampment 6-8, 2-3

Farson-Eden 0-13, 0-5

1A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Kaycee 12-4-5, 4-0

Hulett 12-2, 4-1

Upton 6-11-2, 3-2

Arvada-Clearmont 3-7, 1-4

Midwest 0-12, 0-5

1A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Southeast 11-5, 5-0

Rock River 9-4, 2-2

Guernsey-Sunrise 4-12, 2-3

HEM 0-10, 0-4

Previous Standings Update