Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 3, 2022
Prep volleyball teams in Wyoming have played six weeks of the season.
Most schools are halfway through their conference matches and have a mix of conference and non-conference games left on the schedule over the next three weeks.
The regional tournaments are on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, while the state tournament is a month away.
These are the standings for all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Teams are listed by their conference record first, and then their overall record. If a tie exists, teams are listed in alphabetical order, unless a head-to-head result breaks the tie.
4A West: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Kelly Walsh 23-0, 5-0
Cody 16-1, 4-1
Star Valley 20-8, 4-1
Green River 8-12, 2-3
Rock Springs 13-13, 2-3
Jackson 10-13, 1-3
Riverton 8-12, 1-4
Evanston 6-24, 1-4
4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Thunder Basin 26-3, 5-0
Laramie 16-6, 4-1
Natrona County 16-6, 4-1
Cheyenne East 15-9, 3-2
Campbell County 17-10, 2-3
Cheyenne Central 8-13, 2-3
Sheridan 6-18, 0-5
Cheyenne South 2-21, 0-6
3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Powell 12-6-1, 3-0
Worland 10-10-1, 2-1
Lovell 10-10-1, 1-2
Thermopolis 6-16, 0-3
3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Lyman 22-2-1, 3-0
Mountain View 20-4-1, 2-1
Lander 6-13-1, 1-2
Pinedale 14-11, 0-3
3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Newcastle 14-10, 2-1
Buffalo 13-11-1, 2-1
Moorcroft 13-10-1, 2-1
Glenrock 2-20, 0-3
3A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Wheatland 17-7, 3-0
Douglas 16-12, 2-1
Rawlins 4-18-1, 1-2
Torrington 5-18, 0-3
2A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Rocky Mountain 11-7-3, 3-0
Shoshoni 10-15-2, 2-1
Greybull 11-10-6, 1-2
Wind River 8-18-1, 0-3
2A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Kemmerer 11-16-2, 2-0
Big Piney 5-16-1, 1-1
Wyoming Indian 5-16, 0-2 (St. Stephens has combined with Wyo. Indian for 2022)
2A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Big Horn 22-7, 3-0
Wright 11-14, 2-1
Sundance 9-11-2, 1-2
Tongue River 10-11-1, 0-3
2A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Burns 15-11-2, 3-0
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11-8-1, 2-1
Pine Bluffs 7-12-1, 2-2
Lusk 7-14, 0-4
1A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Meteeetse 9-3-1, 4-0
Riverside 20-5, 3-0
Burlington 7-13-2, 2-2
Dubois 2-7, 0-3
Ten Sleep 0-9-2, 0-4
1A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Cokeville 15-12, 4-0
Saratoga 13-5, 3-1
Little Snake River 15-5-1, 2-2
Encampment 6-8, 2-3
Farson-Eden 0-13, 0-5
1A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Kaycee 12-4-5, 4-0
Hulett 12-2, 4-1
Upton 6-11-2, 3-2
Arvada-Clearmont 3-7, 1-4
Midwest 0-12, 0-5
1A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Southeast 11-5, 5-0
Rock River 9-4, 2-2
Guernsey-Sunrise 4-12, 2-3
HEM 0-10, 0-4
