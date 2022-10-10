Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 10, 2022

Seven weeks of the high school volleyball season in Wyoming are in the books.

Here are the standings for all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

WyoPreps Week 7 Volleyball Scoreboard

Teams are listed by their conference record first, then their overall record. If a tie still exists, teams are listed alphabetically.

4A West: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Kelly Walsh 25-0, 7-0

Cody 18-1, 6-1

Star Valley 21-9, 5-2

Rock Springs 13-15, 2-5

Jackson 11-15, 2-5

Riverton 9-13, 2-5

Green River 8-15, 2-5

Evanston 7-25, 2-5

4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)

Thunder Basin 27-3, 6-0

Laramie 18-6, 5-1

Natrona County 16-7, 4-2

Cheyenne East 16-9, 4-3

Campbell County 17-11, 2-4

Cheyenne Central 8-14, 2-4

Sheridan 7-18, 1-5

Cheyenne South 2-22, 0-7

3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Powell 16-7-1, 3-0

Worland 11-13-1, 2-1

Lovell 11-13-1, 1-2

Thermopolis 6-20, 0-3

3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Lyman 25-3-1, 3-0

Mountain View 25-4-1, 2-1

Lander 7-16-1, 1-2

Pinedale 17-12, 0-3

3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Newcastle 15-11, 2-1

Buffalo 15-11-1, 2-1

Moorcroft 14-11-1, 2-1

Glenrock 3-21, 0-3

3A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Wheatland 18-8, 3-0

Douglas 18-12, 3-1

Rawlins 4-20-1, 1-2

Torrington 5-21, 0-4

2A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Rocky Mountain 12-7-3, 4-0

Shoshoni 11-17-2, 2-1

Greybull 11-12-6, 1-3

Wind River 10-18-1, 0-3

2A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Kemmerer 12-16-2, 3-0

Big Piney 5-17-1, 1-2

Wyoming Indian 5-17, 0-2 (St. Stephens has combined with Wyo. Indian for 2022)

2A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Big Horn 23-7, 4-0

Wright 13-15, 2-1

Sundance 10-12-2, 1-2

Tongue River 11-12-1, 0-4

2A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Burns 17-11-2, 3-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 12-9-1, 3-1

Pine Bluffs 7-14-1, 2-2

Lusk 7-15, 0-5

1A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Riverside 22-5, 5-0

Meteeetse 12-6-2, 4-1

Burlington 9-16-2, 2-2

Dubois 3-13-1, 0-4

Ten Sleep 0-9-2, 0-4

1A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Cokeville 16-12, 4-0

Saratoga 15-7-2, 3-1

Little Snake River 20-6-1, 2-2

Encampment 8-11-1, 2-3

Farson-Eden 2-16-2, 0-5

1A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Kaycee 14-7-6, 4-0

Hulett 18-3, 4-1

Upton 9-14-2, 3-2

Arvada-Clearmont 4-10-1, 1-4

Midwest 0-15-2, 0-5

1A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)

Southeast 18-5, 5-0

Rock River 12-6-1, 2-2

Guernsey-Sunrise 4-12, 2-3

HEM 1-16, 0-4

