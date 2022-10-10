Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 10, 2022
Seven weeks of the high school volleyball season in Wyoming are in the books.
Here are the standings for all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Teams are listed by their conference record first, then their overall record. If a tie still exists, teams are listed alphabetically.
4A West: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Kelly Walsh 25-0, 7-0
Cody 18-1, 6-1
Star Valley 21-9, 5-2
Rock Springs 13-15, 2-5
Jackson 11-15, 2-5
Riverton 9-13, 2-5
Green River 8-15, 2-5
Evanston 7-25, 2-5
4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)
Thunder Basin 27-3, 6-0
Laramie 18-6, 5-1
Natrona County 16-7, 4-2
Cheyenne East 16-9, 4-3
Campbell County 17-11, 2-4
Cheyenne Central 8-14, 2-4
Sheridan 7-18, 1-5
Cheyenne South 2-22, 0-7
3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Powell 16-7-1, 3-0
Worland 11-13-1, 2-1
Lovell 11-13-1, 1-2
Thermopolis 6-20, 0-3
3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Lyman 25-3-1, 3-0
Mountain View 25-4-1, 2-1
Lander 7-16-1, 1-2
Pinedale 17-12, 0-3
3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Newcastle 15-11, 2-1
Buffalo 15-11-1, 2-1
Moorcroft 14-11-1, 2-1
Glenrock 3-21, 0-3
3A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Wheatland 18-8, 3-0
Douglas 18-12, 3-1
Rawlins 4-20-1, 1-2
Torrington 5-21, 0-4
2A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Rocky Mountain 12-7-3, 4-0
Shoshoni 11-17-2, 2-1
Greybull 11-12-6, 1-3
Wind River 10-18-1, 0-3
2A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Kemmerer 12-16-2, 3-0
Big Piney 5-17-1, 1-2
Wyoming Indian 5-17, 0-2 (St. Stephens has combined with Wyo. Indian for 2022)
2A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Big Horn 23-7, 4-0
Wright 13-15, 2-1
Sundance 10-12-2, 1-2
Tongue River 11-12-1, 0-4
2A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Burns 17-11-2, 3-0
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 12-9-1, 3-1
Pine Bluffs 7-14-1, 2-2
Lusk 7-15, 0-5
1A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Riverside 22-5, 5-0
Meteeetse 12-6-2, 4-1
Burlington 9-16-2, 2-2
Dubois 3-13-1, 0-4
Ten Sleep 0-9-2, 0-4
1A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Cokeville 16-12, 4-0
Saratoga 15-7-2, 3-1
Little Snake River 20-6-1, 2-2
Encampment 8-11-1, 2-3
Farson-Eden 2-16-2, 0-5
1A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Kaycee 14-7-6, 4-0
Hulett 18-3, 4-1
Upton 9-14-2, 3-2
Arvada-Clearmont 4-10-1, 1-4
Midwest 0-15-2, 0-5
1A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record)
Southeast 18-5, 6-0
Rock River 12-6-1, 2-2
Guernsey-Sunrise 4-12, 2-3
HEM 1-16, 0-5
