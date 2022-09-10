Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming.

Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold.

CLASS 4A

Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10

14, Cheyenne (Central) 10 Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28

Cheyenne (East) 52, Gillette (Thunder Basin) 42

Gillette (Thunder Basin) 42 Sheridan 55, Laramie 6

Casper (Kelly Walsh) 17, Cheyenne (South) 7

CLASS 3A

Evanston 34, Riverton 7

Green River 48, Rawlins 0

Powell 10, Lander (Lander Valley) 7

Cody 67, Worland 7

CLASS 2A

Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis (Big Horn County) 26

Dayton (Tongue River) 43, Glenrock 0

Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18 (2OT)

Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6

Lyman 40, Pinedale 0

Torrington 27, Burns 21 (OT)

Lovell 27, Cokeville 7

CLASS 1A 9-MAN

Shoshoni 53, Greybull 0 (Thursday)

Pavillion (Wind River) 76, St. Stephens 6 (Thursday)

Basin (Riverside) 48, Ethete (Wyoming Indian) 8

Big Piney 12, Cowley (Rocky Mountain) 6

Saratoga 36, ​​Moorcroft 20

Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Yoder (Southeast) 21, Wright 6

Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk (Niobrara County) 0

CLASS 1A 6-MAN

Baggs (Little Snake River) 44, Dubois 28

OUT-OF-STATE OPPONENTS