Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming.

Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold.

CLASS 4A

  • Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10
  • Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28
  • Cheyenne (East) 52, Gillette (Thunder Basin) 42
  • Sheridan 55, Laramie 6
  • Casper (Kelly Walsh) 17, Cheyenne (South) 7

CLASS 3A

  • Evanston 34, Riverton 7
  • Green River 48, Rawlins 0
  • Powell 10, Lander (Lander Valley) 7
  • Cody 67, Worland 7

CLASS 2A

  • Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis (Big Horn County) 26
  • Dayton (Tongue River) 43, Glenrock 0
  • Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18 (2OT)
  • Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6
  • Lyman 40, Pinedale 0
  • Torrington 27, Burns 21 (OT)
  • Lovell 27, Cokeville 7

CLASS 1A 9-MAN

  • Shoshoni 53, Greybull 0 (Thursday)
  • Pavillion (Wind River) 76, St. Stephens 6 (Thursday)
  • Basin (Riverside) 48, Ethete (Wyoming Indian) 8
  • Big Piney 12, Cowley (Rocky Mountain) 6
  • Saratoga 36, ​​Moorcroft 20
  • Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
  • Yoder (Southeast) 21, Wright 6
  • Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk (Niobrara County) 0

CLASS 1A 6-MAN

  • Baggs (Little Snake River) 44, Dubois 28

OUT-OF-STATE OPPONENTS

  • Mountain View 12, Randolph (Rich County), Utah 10
  • Jackson (Jackson Hole) 55, Hailey (Wood River), Idaho 12
  • Douglas 45, Gering, Nebraska 24
  • Sugar City (Sugar-Salem), Idaho 34, Afton (Star Valley) 7

