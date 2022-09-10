Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming.
Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold.
CLASS 4A
- Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10
- Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28
- Cheyenne (East) 52, Gillette (Thunder Basin) 42
- Sheridan 55, Laramie 6
- Casper (Kelly Walsh) 17, Cheyenne (South) 7
CLASS 3A
- Evanston 34, Riverton 7
- Green River 48, Rawlins 0
- Powell 10, Lander (Lander Valley) 7
- Cody 67, Worland 7
CLASS 2A
- Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis (Big Horn County) 26
- Dayton (Tongue River) 43, Glenrock 0
- Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18 (2OT)
- Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6
- Lyman 40, Pinedale 0
- Torrington 27, Burns 21 (OT)
- Lovell 27, Cokeville 7
CLASS 1A 9-MAN
- Shoshoni 53, Greybull 0 (Thursday)
- Pavillion (Wind River) 76, St. Stephens 6 (Thursday)
- Basin (Riverside) 48, Ethete (Wyoming Indian) 8
- Big Piney 12, Cowley (Rocky Mountain) 6
- Saratoga 36, Moorcroft 20
- Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
- Yoder (Southeast) 21, Wright 6
- Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk (Niobrara County) 0
CLASS 1A 6-MAN
- Baggs (Little Snake River) 44, Dubois 28
OUT-OF-STATE OPPONENTS
- Mountain View 12, Randolph (Rich County), Utah 10
- Jackson (Jackson Hole) 55, Hailey (Wood River), Idaho 12
- Douglas 45, Gering, Nebraska 24
- Sugar City (Sugar-Salem), Idaho 34, Afton (Star Valley) 7
