Wyoming falls on OT goal in DII state semis

BELLBROOK, Ohio – The Wyoming boys soccer team’s bid for back-to-back Division II state championships was spoiled Wednesday night in a heartbreaking overtime defeat in the state semifinals at Bellbrook High School’s Miami Valley South Stadium.

After battling to an 80-minute scoreless draw with Columbus Bexley, Wyoming’s season came to a sudden end when Bexley senior midfielder Liam Kauffman retrieved a throw-in, maneuvered through traffic and found the back of the net with a hard-hit grounder just before the five-minute mark of the extra stanza.

More:Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky Athletes of the week Nov. 7

Bexley, making its ninth state Final Four appearance, will face Lima Shawnee in the Division II state championship game Saturday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button