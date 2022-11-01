Wyoming Center for the Book holding ‘Letters About Literature’ contest for students in grades 4-12

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Center for the Book and Wyoming Humanities are asking students in grades 4-12 to participate in a “Letters About Literature” contest.

Students are asked to write letters to the author of a book that changed their lives, Wyoming Humanities said in a press release Tuesday. Judges will select what they think are the best letters in three age categories with prizes for top letters.

Age brackets will include grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12. The Winner at each age level will win an Amazon gift card worth $150. Second place winners will get a $100 gift card and third place winners will get $50 gift cards.

Both individual as well as Classroom entries will be accepted with submissions due by Jan. 31.

“Guidelines and entry forms can be found at thinkwy.org/letters-about-literature,” the press release added.

The contest aims to promote reading and writing. This is the second year Wyoming Humanities has sponsored the contest. Over 260 youth submitted entries in 2021.

People with questions can contact Lucas Fralick at [email protected] or 307-721-9243.