Wynford volleyball sweeps Edison in Sectional semifinal action

Wynford volleyball sweeps Edison in Sectional semifinal action

HOLMES TOWNSHIP – Wynford Coach Clara Adelsperger felt a lot better this time after facing Edison in the postseason.

“Third time’s the charm, right?”

The No. 7 Royals swept the No. 8 Chargers in Division III Sectional semifinal action Avenging back-to-back tournament losses to Edison the last two years.

“They’re definitely a different team and we’re definitely a different team,” Adelsperger said. “We tried to play at a Quicker pace Tonight than we’re used to and that benefitted us.”

Speed ​​certainly gave Wynford the edge Monday night as it forced Edison into making mistake-after-mistake in the first two chests allowing the Royals to go up 25-11, 25-19. The second set was highlighted by a key 13-6 run with the score tied at 7-7.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button