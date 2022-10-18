Wynford volleyball sweeps Edison in Sectional semifinal action

HOLMES TOWNSHIP – Wynford Coach Clara Adelsperger felt a lot better this time after facing Edison in the postseason.

“Third time’s the charm, right?”

The No. 7 Royals swept the No. 8 Chargers in Division III Sectional semifinal action Avenging back-to-back tournament losses to Edison the last two years.

“They’re definitely a different team and we’re definitely a different team,” Adelsperger said. “We tried to play at a Quicker pace Tonight than we’re used to and that benefitted us.”

Speed ​​certainly gave Wynford the edge Monday night as it forced Edison into making mistake-after-mistake in the first two chests allowing the Royals to go up 25-11, 25-19. The second set was highlighted by a key 13-6 run with the score tied at 7-7.

“We made a lot of good contact on the ball,” Adelsperger said. “Our serve-receive and passes are what allowed us to have good sets to do that, compared to it not always being so clean. We were playing faster and some balls were hit off, but our speed helped us there.”

The third set was a battle from start to finish with Edison building its biggest lead of the night at 10-6 before Wynford evened the score and the teams traded points up until the Royals closed out to take it 25-23.

“They did a nice job hitting balls around the court and making us chase,” Edison Coach Sean Hoover said. “I thought we fought hard to the end, but Wynford played well. I’ve seen some matches where they’ve made errors to keep teams in it — they didn’t do that today — they didn’t make a lot of errors . Wynford did a nice job putting balls where they wanted to.”

Senior Aleece Filliater led the way with 10 kills and three digs in what was one of her best performances of the season.

“These last two weeks Aleece has been playing her best volleyball, probably in her high school career,” Adelsperger said. “It seems like her hits at the beginning of the season, we never knew where they’d go, they’d just end up on the floor. Now she has much more control of the ball and she was great on the right side for us.”

Her fellow Seniors all stepped up in the win to keep the Royals’ season alive. Emma Steiger added nine kills and 14 digs, Grace Stucky had eight kills and three digs, Katie Wagner eight kills, Reese McGuire four kills and 13 digs, Clareese Prenger 16 assists and three digs. Junior Zoe Whitmeyer had 25 assists, four kills and five digs, Classmate Natalie Johnson eight digs.

“Our girls really kept their composure well, even when they came back in the third set,” Adelsperger said. “We had some confidence tonight that we don’t always see, and some excitement. Hopefully we can build on that for Wednesday.”

Wynford Advances to the Sectional Championship for the third consecutive year and will face No. 2 Galleons. These teams were supposed to meet last week in nonleague action before a league match needed to be rescheduled for the Tigers.

“When we went over there last year and played them it was a tough game, so I anticipate it being a fight,” Adelsperger said. “But I love the underdog position, so I’m ready for that battle.”

Other Sectional semifinal action

Well. 9 Bucyrus Hosted No. 10 Upper Sandusky in the third meeting of the season between Northern 10 foes and it was the Rams coming away with a Sweep 25-21, 28-26, 25-19.

Upper Sandusky moves on to face top-seeded Huron on Wednesday.

