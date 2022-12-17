Wynford boys throttle Rival Bucyrus in Northern 10 basketball

BUCYRUS — Mike Smith wanted his Wynford boys basketball team to make an early statement Friday against Rival Bucyrus to set the tone.

“That was the key in practice this week,” they said. “It’s their Super Bowl when they play Wynford. If we let them Hang around, they’ll Hang around. I thought we could do some damage and we put our foot down right away.

“I don’t think they were ever really in the game.”

Wynford opened with a 26-point first quarter and pushed a 12-point lead to 17 at halftime (46-29). That quickly grew to 27 heading into the fourth and eventually settled at an 84-56 final.

“We gave up 56 tonight, which is a lot to Bucyrus because they’ve struggled this year,” Smith said. “The pace of our game is going to give up some of those; it’s just the way we play. When you’re trapping, you’re going to give up some easy buckets.

“But I can’t complain when you win by 28.”

It was a dominant performance by the Royals, who had all five starters finish in double figures, led by Sam McMillan’s 17 points and 20 rebounds — the program’s single-game rebound record is 25 held by Jerad Butler (2011-12) — along with four assists, four steals and two blocks. McMillan was virtually unstoppable in the paint with six of those 20 boards coming on the offensive glass. It matched his career high.

“I think I had 20 one time last year … I just try hard to get rebounds,” McMillan said. “We always play hard against Bucyrus. It’s always a fun game.”

“I’m glad to see he scored tonight, he has been struggling a little bit offensively,” Smith said of his big man. “And we’ve still been winning games, which is a good thing because we’re not just relying on Sam all the time.”

Caine Allen also had 17 points and three assists; Weston Prenger 16 points, three rebounds and three assists; Grant McGuire 15 points, four rebounds and three steals; and Ashton Warren 11 points. Austin Bidner (five points) and Anthony Evans (three points) also contributed.

“We’ve had three, we have three guys averaging double figures and two that are close,” Smith said. “That’s what we expect, that’s the way we run our offense. It’s an equal opportunity for anyone to shoot the basketball. We don’t run any sets, just motion offense, and I think it works for us because we have really good shooters .”

Finding his team trailing by a dozen after one, Bucyrus Coach Scott Gifford admitted that it has been an issue all season long. But he was proud of how his players responded over the final three quarters.

“That has been our problem all season,” Gifford said. “We get off to a slow start, so I need to figure things out. You take away that first quarter and our guys played their hearts out for the second, third and fourth. I have to take the positives with the program right now, and one positive was they had to call two or three timeouts in the fourth quarter. The guys played hard.”

Bucyrus’ Noah Burke, also 6-foot-6, was the player Mostly trying to slow McMillan, but they quickly found out that’s easier said than done.

“He’s good,” Gifford said of McMillan. “We’ve had some mismatches that really hurt us the first five or six games. We just have to keep working on those and bounce back the second time.”

“I have to learn to stop swatting,” Burke added. “We stayed persistent as a team. We don’t ever want to give up, that’s something we want to do. We want respect from every team, we don’t want to just quit.”

Malachi Bayless led Bucyrus with 17 points, eight of them in the fourth quarter. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“We couldn’t guard Malachi off the dribble, and that worried me a bit,” Smith said. “They split the team a lot, but that’s going to happen.”

Burke added eight points and four rebounds, Tyson O’Brien had eight points and Dylan Coppler six. Kam Lewis (five points, four assists, three rebounds), Kavan Combs (five points, four rebounds, four assists), Blayne Barto (four points) and Randy Banks (two points, two steals) also contributed.

“He’s our lone returning starter,” Gifford said of Bayless. “But when I look at our other guards, we have guys that are capable. They just have to get through the jitters and learn the varsity speed. Once they do that, things will catch up for us and our other guards will contribute. We have Talented guards, they just need experience.

“When you play a 1-2-2 half-court press, it’s hard to get into your man offense. When we were able to get into it, our execution was good and we had nice looks at the rim. We’ll spend more time in practice working on our shots and finishing.

“And in time it’ll show.”

[email protected]

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden