Wynford boys throttle Rival Bucyrus in Northern 10 basketball

BUCYRUS — Mike Smith wanted his Wynford boys basketball team to make an early statement Friday against Rival Bucyrus to set the tone.

“That was the key in practice this week,” they said. “It’s their Super Bowl when they play Wynford. If we let them Hang around, they’ll Hang around. I thought we could do some damage and we put our foot down right away.

“I don’t think they were ever really in the game.”

Wynford opened with a 26-point first quarter and pushed a 12-point lead to 17 at halftime (46-29). That quickly grew to 27 heading into the fourth and eventually settled at an 84-56 final.

“We gave up 56 tonight, which is a lot to Bucyrus because they’ve struggled this year,” Smith said. “The pace of our game is going to give up some of those; it’s just the way we play. When you’re trapping, you’re going to give up some easy buckets.

“But I can’t complain when you win by 28.”

It was a dominant performance by the Royals, who had all five starters finish in double figures, led by Sam McMillan’s 17 points and 20 rebounds — the program’s single-game rebound record is 25 held by Jerad Butler (2011-12) — along with four assists, four steals and two blocks. McMillan was virtually unstoppable in the paint with six of those 20 boards coming on the offensive glass. It matched his career high.

