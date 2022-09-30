Wynford boys golf, Plymouth’s Canaan Slone advance to district tourney

Wynford boys golf, Plymouth’s Canaan Slone advance to district tourney

GALION – Michael Powers was on Pins and needles in the clubhouse at Valley View Golf Course Thursday afternoon waiting for scores to come in at the Division III Sectional tournament.

His Wynford team had just fired a 356 and Briefly had the lead before Mohawk’s scores rolled in and the Warriors came in at 355. Old Fort, the Defending Sectional champion, was still on the course as were contenders Seneca East and Hopewell-Loudon which made the waiting game painstakingly long.

But when everything was totaled and scores were finalized, the Royals held on for third — Old Fort won with a 352 — and advanced to next week’s district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Course, the program’s first time since 2013 when Powers was a senior in high school.

