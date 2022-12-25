Wylie senior is both Powerlifter and Talented artist

Art does not require heavy lifting, but Marissa Moschetto can do that, too.

The Wylie High senior has taken four years of art, and has also competed in Powerlifting since that sport was added at her school.

Before the start of her last spring term, when she hopes to nab a state title for the Bulldogs, she scored a personal best. Her Christmas-themed art titled “Santa’s Coming to Downtown,” was selected for the front page of Sunday’s Reporter-News.

It began with teaching herself

Marissa has been in art classes since junior high. Her Talent earned Awards in art competitions, including top prizes in the VFW Young American Patriotic Art contest, and displays at The Grace Museum during its Massive student art month showcase.

Her interest in art began when mom gave her paints. She said mom isn’t so artsy and her dad “doesn’t draw or anything but he works a lot with wood,” which she also enjoys.

“But this was kind of my thing, drawing and painting,” she said, adding that her favorite medium is acrylic paint. “So I have been painting since I was 5. I just taught myself from online.

“YouTube has many great resources. I taught myself to draw eyes and faces, Birds and animals. When I was younger, animals was my favorite thing. That’s why I wanted to incorporate reindeer into this project.”

Marissa’s art success hasn’t surprised her teacher, Lisa Camp.

“Marissa has been with me for four years. In that time I have seen her grow in the depth of her art,” Camp said. “The way that Marissa sees things and can convey them on paper is not something that can be taught. She has a beautiful Imagination and a great eye for detail.

“All that aside, Marissa is a great student. She is positive and helpful and one of the Hardest workers I’ve ever had the privilege of teaching. She will go on to do amazing things.”

Mixing detail and abstract

What catches a viewer’s attention is the sense of the reindeer swooping into Everman Park, perhaps being sprayed by the fountain at the center.

The focus is on the lead reindeer … or is it the fountain. Marissa painted the fountain in a more abstract style, saving her detail work for the reindeer. The contrast allows both elements to work together.

“I did want the focal point to be the fountain, but I also wanted it to be the reindeer,” she said. “I made sure I had a lot of highlight in the fountain because of the water splashing. Motion does catch the eye.

“With the reindeer, I put sparkles in the eye and the nose and the bell, just to give it that shiny look. And super subtle, I outlined it faintly in white to make it look like it almost was glowing and it was moving so fast.”

She describes her piece as a moment in time.

“Like a snapshot. That’s all you could see,” she said.

While many artists paint The Grace or the Paramount Theatre, Marissa chose the fountain, a favorite place for her downtown.

“I do like the fountain,” she said, saying she joins friends there when they are downtown for an event. “We sit around it or take pictures of it. I just think it’s super unique. Mostly in Abilene, everyone knows about the fountain.”

She considered the theater, “but I had a really good idea of ​​the reindeer splashing through it,” she said. “I pulled Mostly pinks and blues and purples for the lighting and the color. I wanted it to mix. It was all dark but we have that background of light into it.”

As for choosing five prominent instead of “eight tiny reindeer” (according to “The Night Before Christmas”), Marissa said that, honestly, space was a challenge. She often works with a bigger format, so to paint eight reindeer would not allow her to provide detail.

Taking her time with this one

Normally, Marissa said, she works quickly. But this project took time. She carefully worked in layers.

“I usually know what I’m going to do and I do it,” she said. But she took her time here. And, thankfully, her art teacher gave students that time.

“I wanted to make the look as realistic as I could and give the fountain an abstract look,” she said. She wanted what went on paper “to look as closely as what was in my head. That everything I wanted to pop would pop.”

Marissa began with a sketch and used three media: watercolor, pencil and acrylic paint. She started with a watercolor background and relied on color pencils to give more detail.

“It also holds it’s color better than watercolor and acrylic paint, to me,” she said.

She painted again, and then went back to her pencils again.

“So it was very layered,” she said.

The gift of art

Marissa plans to take art in college, but that won’t be her focus.

She will take on a pre-med plan.

“Because most of my family is in the medical field. I want to be a dermatologist,” she said. “But I am going to take art in college for sure. It’s a great skill to have. Every business needs a creative mind, someone who can think out of the box. With advertising and everything.

As for that family, she has eight siblings. They could field a baseball team. Marissa is the third youngest – there are step-siblings and half-siblings, she said.

“And one full-blood sibling,” she said.

That means lots of gifts, and Marissa enjoys gifting them her art.

“Instead of buying stuff, usually I paint them something that I know they like,” she said. For example, cows.

“People like cows. And pets, family members’ pets. I did a deer for my boyfriend’s Grandma recently,” she said.

Better to get a painting of a deer than getting run over by one.

“That’s the kind of gift I like to give,” Marissa said.

About lifting weights…

“We just got Powerlifting my sophomore year so this is my third year,” she said.

She has qualified twice for the state meet.

“This year I hope to win the whole shebang,” she said, smiling. “I am in the 165s.”

Marissa said that weight class and the 123s “are the most competitive because it’s a common weight. This year, I am going to have to squat over 420 pounds to keep up with the other girls.”

That’s a lot of paintbrushes.

Marissa said she’s not there yet. She has squatted more than 300, so she has work to do.

“Yeah, I do,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a lot better because that was last year. I’ve been working out throught the summer and the school year.”

How did she get into that? Mom gives her weights and paints?

“I always loved to work out,” she said, laughing. She played volleyball for Wylie until this past season. She wanted to concentrate on her powerlifting.

“It’s something I really have loved to do,” she said.

And there’s another reason.

“I could help other girls,” she said. “Other girls are a lot more shy with it. We have a guy coach, so I kind of took that leadership role to teach them.”