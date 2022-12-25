Wylie senior is both Powerlifter and Talented artist

Art does not require heavy lifting, but Marissa Moschetto can do that, too.

The Wylie High senior has taken four years of art, and has also competed in Powerlifting since that sport was added at her school.

Before the start of her last spring term, when she hopes to nab a state title for the Bulldogs, she scored a personal best. Her Christmas-themed art titled “Santa’s Coming to Downtown,” was selected for the front page of Sunday’s Reporter-News.

It began with teaching herself

Marissa has been in art classes since junior high. Her Talent earned Awards in art competitions, including top prizes in the VFW Young American Patriotic Art contest, and displays at The Grace Museum during its Massive student art month showcase.

Her interest in art began when mom gave her paints. She said mom isn’t so artsy and her dad “doesn’t draw or anything but he works a lot with wood,” which she also enjoys.

