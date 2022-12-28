WYLD Gallery at the Canopy Complex spotlights Native American art

David Charette said being an artist “was like a sickness” he couldn’t help.

It infected him at a young age, leading him to doodle on worksheets at school — and then get in trouble for them.

That “sickness” eventually landed Charette a spot in Austin’s WYLD Gallery, which strictly features Native American art.

Ray Donley, 67, founded WYLD Gallery, located on Springdale Road, in late 2019. He’d recently retired from his career as a lawyer and had a large collection of Native American art, which he started accumulating in the 1980s after a trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Donley’s grandfather is half Chickasaw, but Donley does not identify as Native American and says he’s “not the right person to talk about” Indigenous culture. But through WYLD Gallery, they created a platform to help Native American artists of various tribes discuss their heritage and history.

These artists include Damian Charette, Joyce Nevaquaya Harris and Travis Mammedaty.

Damian Charette

At a junior high school in Montana, a teacher from the Sioux Tribe didn’t see trouble in Charette’s doodles. They saw the artistry, and they helped foster it.

Charette ended up falling in love with Printmaking and then painting, and he realized art helped ground him and explain to others what it meant to be Native — specifically Crow.

The Crow are a Native American people Mostly concentrated in Montana, where Charette grew up on a reservation. They described the Crow as people who pride themselves on their language, horsemanship, warrior ancestry and appearance.

