WWW Savannah Arts Academy Students Fundraise to Attend All American High School Film Festival Competition Next Month

Some Talented Savannah Arts Academy students have two films selected for this year’s All American High School Film Festival!

The Films were created in the school’s Film and Television class over the last school year, with students doing everything from start to finish – including coming up with story ideas, writing the scripts, location scouting, casting, photography, sound, and editing.



The two Films selected for the festival are a drama called “The Caddington Academy”, and a Comedy called “The Slip Up”. You can watch the Films through the YouTube links below. The students will be in competition against some of the top arts high schools in the nation and to have their films selected for the festival is a big accomplishment. Winning Filmmakers in each category of the festival are awarded Scholarships and prizes to further their education in the film and broadcast industry.





The 10th The Annual All American High School Film Festival will take place in New York City, October 21-23, 2022, and these dedicated students would like to attend to see their projects on the big screen at the AMC Empire 25 cinema complex off Times Square.

There has been a GoFundMe campaign started to make that trip possible for the students. Please see the link below if you’d like to Donate to help them get there!

https://gofund.me/04341a70



The Caddington Academy https://youtu.be/GbscbQM_KC4

The Slip Up https://youtu.be/FeuU_qLmGaw