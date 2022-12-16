WWW 2022 Savannah Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament Tips Off on Thursday

Don’t miss the 2022 Savannah Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament Sponsored by SCCPSS Athletics and Gateway Terminals. Twenty-Nine teams will compete in a tournament that will showcase the best in High School Basketball.

The competition will take place at multiple venues across the District including Beach High School, Jenkins High School, Johnson High School, New Hampstead High School, and Woodville-Tompkins High School. The competition will heat up as boy’s teams and girl’s teams go head-to-head in their respective divisions to be named the 2022 Holiday Classic Champion!

The competition runs Thursday through Saturday, December 15, 16, and 17. Tickets are $10.00 per site in which fans can see 3 to 4 quality basketball games. NO SENIOR CITIZEN PASSES ALLOWED FOR THIS EVENT!

Tickets can only be purchased electronically through GoFan. Spectator Capacity limits will be established, so we are asking that spectators purchase their tickets early. Security screenings and clear bag protocols will be in effect at all sites.

Participating teams include schools from Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. Don’t miss a second of the action! For game locations and the complete tournament bracket, please see attached schedules or visit the Athletics page of SCCPSS.com.

