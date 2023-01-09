“WWE Wrestlemania Ended With a Win” – Chaos Erupts as Massive Brawl Breaks Out Leading to 2 Red Cards in Spain’s Soccer League Sending Shockwaves Among Soccer World

The soccer game between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona in La Liga made Headlines on Sunday. FC Barcelona won the game by scoring only one goal in the first half. However, the fight between Atletico defender Stefan Savic and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in injury time caught the eye of the fans.

As a result of the brawl, both players got red cards. It will be interesting to see how many games of suspension both players get for direct red card offenses. Meanwhile, soccer fans are comparing the Brawl to wrestling and have reacted hilariously.

Fans react to wrestling between two players in the soccer game

The game was getting tense as Atlético was searching for the equalizer. In the added time of the second half, Savic and Torres got into a tangle near the half-line, and it seemed the Barcelona player completely lost it. They pulled the hair of Savic, who retaliated in response.

The referee let the game flow for a few seconds but whistled and ran back to show straight Reds to both players. However, this Brawl between the players reminded fans of WWE. They reacted on social media hilariously, comparing it to wrestling in response to a video shared.

There were a few fans who reminded both the players who played for Manchester City once. One fan wrote they are fighting for the most forgettable City player award. Another fan was happy to see such a Brawl in a top-flight soccer game after a long time.

FC Barcelona takes a three-point lead at the top

With Barcelona and Real Madrid in top form this season, we are embraced for a tough fight between the two for the La Liga title. Both teams came into the game week tied on points at the top. However, a win for the Catalan Giants against Atletico ensures they are three points clear of their rivals, Real Madrid.

Barcelona took the lead in the 22nd minute after a brilliant play from Pedri, opening a space for Ousmane Dembele. French forward slotted in the right corner of the net to give Barcelona the lead. Atletico raised the intensity in search of an equalizer, and Antoine Griezmann almost scored in the dying moments only for a goal-line clearance by a Barcelona defender.

Barcelona held on to the lead to get Vital three points after Los Blancos lost to Villarreal on Saturday. Real Madrid visited Villarreal, where they haven’t won since 2017, in search of three points. However, Yellow Submarines made life difficult for Madrid and won the closely fought Encounter by 2-1.

Barcelona and Real Madrid now travel to Riyadh, where they will play in the Spanish Super Cup. It will be interesting to see how the La Liga title unfolds. The team that manages the congested fixtures, their players, and their injuries will have a good shot at the title.