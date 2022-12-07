WVU WR Sam James declares himself eligible for the NFL Draft

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After five seasons with the Mountaineers, wide receiver Sam James has declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft. James made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you West Virginia 🙏🏿🖤 pic.twitter.com/WmOOZ88YIn — Sam James (@Samjames_13) December 7, 2022

The Richmond Hill, Ga. native led the Mountaineers with 745 receiving yards in 2022. He caught 46 passes, which was third-best on the team. Three of James’ six touchdowns were scored in his final home game against Kansas State on November 19.

James was one of the last players signed by Dana Holgorsen remaining on the WVU roster. He redshirted in 2018 and broke into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman a year later.

In 50 career games, James caught 190 passes for 2,229 yards and 15 touchdowns. He joins fellow fifth-year junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton as 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls, leaving Kaden Prather as the only starting receiver slated to return in 2023. WVU’s fourth-leading receiver Reese Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.