WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s will play at the Coliseum for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Four days later, the Mountaineers will travel to Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 11. The two teams will meet for the 189th time with WVU winning the last five meetings.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morehead State will visit Morgantown for the first time since 1981. Penn will also make its first visit to the Coliseum since 1981 on Friday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia will have three games at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27. The Mountaineers will open with Purdue, then face Gonzaga or Portland State a day later. On the final day, the Mountaineers will play either Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, West Virginia will play at Xavier for the first time in school history in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

WVU and Navy will meet for the first time since 1972, also played at the Coliseum, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morgantown. UAB Returns the trip to Morgantown from this past season’s meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Blazers will play at the Coliseum for the first time since 1987.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, WVU will play host to Buffalo and then on Thursday, Dec. 22, Stony Brook will visit Morgantown in the first-ever meeting against the Mountaineers at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 28, against Auburn in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will conclude the Big 12 schedule at home against Kansas State on Saturday, March 4. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 8-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers will play a Charity exhibition game against Bowling Green at home on Friday, Oct. 28.

To order 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME. Mini-packages and single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.