WVU HC Bob Huggins to be Officially Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

This weekend, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will be officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be presented by WVU Legends and hall of famers Jerry West and Rod Thorn.

The 68-year-old received the honor of being selected back in March.

“I’m a son of a coach, so I’ve been around the game my whole life. My dad was one of the great coaches,” Huggins said in April. “I didn’t realize what a great coach he was until I read his obituary. They won 88 percent of his games. I appreciate this, I appreciate the induction, proud to be here.”

Huggins has won 916 career games spanning five coaching tenures at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia. Huggins returned to his alma mater in 2007, taking the Mountaineers to their second Final Four in school history in 2010 and his second trip of his career. He is second in all-time coaching wins at WVU, with 326 wins.

Huggins, along with all-time players, coaches and officials from the NBA, NCAA and international play have been voted on to determine the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022; the 68-year-old made it to the final stages for the class of 2021 before being left off the list. In February, Huggins was named a finalist once again.

We will chronicle some of Huggins’ best moments leading up to his induction.