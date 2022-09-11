WVU HC Bob Huggins an Enshrined Basketball Hall of Famer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — It’s official. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is officially a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Huggins, as well as 12 other basketball legends, were enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

“I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends in this Hall of Fame. I’m truly blessed and extremely humbled to be joining you,” Huggins said. “Thank you.”

Huggins becomes the third WVU alumni to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The first two Mountaineer alumni, Jerry West and Rod Thorn, presented Huggins with his enshrinement.

“It’s truly an honor to be on stage with two great West Virginians. I idolized Jerry West and Rod Thorn when I was growing up,” Huggins said.

Huggins has won 916 career games spanning five coaching tenures at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia. Huggins returned to his alma mater in 2007, taking the Mountaineers to their second Final Four in school history in 2010. He is the second in all-time coaching wins at WVU, with 326 wins.

The enshrined Hall of Fame Coach thanked all of the important people in his life. Huggins thanked all of his players, coaches and teammates throughout his playing and coaching career.

“You’re all of my guys, I’m very proud and love all of you so much.”

After many players, coaches and basketball personalities banded together to root for Huggins into the Hall of Fame, it has finally become a reality. Now, it’s time to call Huggins a Hall of Famer.