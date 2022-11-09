WVU Golf Adds Two for 2023-24

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Golf Coach Sean Covich has announced the signings of Hugh Donegan and Harrison Thompson to national letters-of-intent for the 2023-24 academic year.

Donegan is a native of Austin, Texas, who currently attends Westlake High School. A team captain in 2022-23, Donegan helped Austin Westlake accumulate more than 35 straight tournament wins, including five-straight Texas High State Championship titles. He played on the winning district, regional and state team in 2022, finishing with a third-place finish at the District 26-6A and fifth place at the Regionals 26-6A Championship.

Donegan qualified and played in the 50th Texas State Open (pro event) at age 15, shooting the lowest score in the Qualifier (68). They finished fifth at the 2021 TJGT Barton Creed Classic with scores of 69-72 and 13th at the 2022 AJGA DA Points Invitational with scores of 70-73-77. He was an alternate for the US Junior Amateur Championship, with the third-lowest score at the Qualifier (71). Donegan is ranked inside the Top 250 (229th) nationally by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

“Hugh will bring a lot to our team,” Covich said. “He has distance off the tee, a long driver of the golf ball. He is continuing to get better at flighting his Irons and wedges while playing in the wind. But more than his golf game, Hugh will bring a lot of energy, positivity and passion to our team. You can’t help but like being around this young man.”

Thompson is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, where he currently attends Knoxville Catholic High School. He is a four-time Knoxville News All-Conference Golfer and a four-time 5 Star Preps All-Knoxville Golf Team. Thompson is a two-time Tennessee Junior Cup participant and a two-time member of the Tennessee All-State Team.

Thompson qualified for the 2022 US Junior Amateur, shooting a bogey-free 68 (-4) at the Qualifier to advance to the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Bend, Oregon. He was top three at the Tennessee Junior PGA Championship (-6), tied for fourth at the Tennessee State Junior Championship with rounds of 72-69-71 and was the 2022 TSSAA Regional Champion with a score of 67. Thompson was named MVP ( East Team) at the 2022 Tennessee Junior Cup. He is ranked inside the Top 300 (288th) nationally by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

“Harrison is another great addition to our Mountaineer golf family,” Covich said. “He works hard in the classroom, weight room and on the golf course. Much like Hugh, Harrison will bring a positive attitude, passion for working hard on his golf game and a strong desire to win, things we love to add to our program .”