WVU Football Receives Commitment from Fairmont Senior K Nate Flower

West Virginia football received a commitment from Fairmont Senior kicker Nate Flower. Flower is a part of the class of 2023.

Flower announced his commitment on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“First, a huge huge thank you to my parents, my siblings, my family, my coaches, and my Fairmont Senior family. I love you all, and I couldn’t thank you all enough. Football was new to me at the start of the school year, but I quickly fell in love with it, and to be given a chance to follow in the footsteps of my grandparents, my parents, my uncles, my aunts, my sister, and my family at WVU it means the world. This commitment means everything to me. A chance to represent my family, my hometown, and my state. I can’t wait to get started!”

West Virginia currently has six kickers/punters: Oliver Straw, Ronan Swope, Danny King, Leighton Bechdal, Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan.