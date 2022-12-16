WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA.

As of right now, Perez will be eligible to play for the Mountaineers next season.

Sources: West Virginia will immediately appeal the NCAA’s decision to deny Jose Perez’s waiver. As of right now, Perez can play next year for the Mountaineers — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) December 16, 2022

Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple of days on social media.

“I’ve been through a lot lately, I’m just trying to play basketball please,” Perez wrote in a tweet.

Per NCAA rules, Perez is not allowed to practice or even shoot around with the team. Perez is granted access to the practice facility and can practice on his own. Perez enrolled for WVU’s spring semester back on Nov. 17. WVU’s basketball program submitted a waiver for Perez to play this season.

West Virginia contacted Perez (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) within hours of him entering the Portal in late October. Perez chose WVU over Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina State and TCU. The MAAC Preseason Player of the Year was heavily recruited during the five days in the transfer portal. Other programs like Memphis, Oregon, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Texas, Alabama and many more reached out to Perez.

Perez spent the last season at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The guard shot 40 percent from the field, 26 percent from three and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Before his time at Manhattan, Perez played for Gardner-Webb and Marquette.

Perez has one year of eligibility remaining.