WVU Basketball Offers Recently Visited 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch

West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch on Thursday afternoon. McCulloch unofficially visited WVU last weekend.

“Blessed to say I have received a division one offer from West Virginia University,” McCulloch wrote on Twitter.

McCulloch (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is entering his junior season at Lutheran High School East in Cleveland, Ohio. The top-100 prospect has picked up offers from Akron, Butler, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio, Ohio State, Toledo, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Xavier. McCulloch has visited Michigan, Ohio State and WVU.

McCulloch is rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals.

McCulloch was in Morgantown last weekend, touring the basketball facilities and attended the WVU-Towson football game on Sept. 17. The Ohio native was joined by 2024 G Colin White and 2025 G EJ Walker.